2nd annual Salt City Wine & Dine

Salt City Wine & Dine
Enjoy local food and wine while enjoying the gorgeous La Caille estate for the 2nd Annual Salt City Wine &amp; Dine.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Aug 15, 2023
Salt City Wine & Dine event was so successful last year it is back again with even more food and drink vendors.

August 19th Salt City Wine & Dine will feature over 55 food and drink vendors, three bands providing music the entire event from 3-9:30pm, two Tarot Card Readers, a Photo Booth, Expanded VIP area, Magician from Las Vegas, A bourbon bar area + A martini Bar, and more.

New this year they have sober tickets for those who don't drink and stay & play bundle packages for those who want to keep the weekend going.

For tickets and more information go to saltcitywineanddine.com

