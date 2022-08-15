3 Cleaning hacks to make your home sparkle without harsh chemicals

Lavender Lush Cleaning is a veteran-owned cleaning company in Davis County, Utah.

They clean with products that aren't harmful to you, your family or the environment. They even make some of the cleaners themselves.

Nicole from Lavender Lush joined us with three cleaning hacks that will work in any home.

Shower head cleaning. Utah has hard water, so this is an area that shouldn't be neglected. Nicole says soak your shower head in vinegar, baking soda and water overnight. You can either hang a bag around your shower head, or take your shower head off and put it in a sealed plastic bag. Baking soda. There are so many uses for baking soda and it's so affordable and available. Nicole says it's great at absorbing smells, not only in the fridge but in your garbage as well. She recommends sprinkling some baking soda every time you change out your trash bag. "Magic Sauce". That's what the Lavender Lush calls the cleaner they make themselves, and you can make it at home too. Just use distilled water, castile soap and lavender essential oils. This mixture is safe to use on granite, quartz counter tops and stainless steel too.

For more information please visit: lavenderlushcleaning.com.