3 Date night activities and 3 ideas for parents and kids

Valentine's Activities

Valentine's Activities
Lori and Scott Thompson have fun games and other ideas for couples and families.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Feb 14, 2024
Lori Thompson is a "fun mom to 8 boys", and she's also a fun wife to her husband Scott. The two of them joined us with some fun Valentine's Day activities.

Lori told us about some activity sheets you can print off her Instagram page for a fun couples' night. They include Valentine's A to Z. Valentine's This or That. And, Valentine's Most Likely.

Lori also has fun ideas for kids available on her Instagram page including Photo Booth, Top Secret Valentine and Heart Attack.

You can get more at lorisbucketlist.com and @lorisfablife.

