3 Fun places to take your family this summer

Lori's Summer Bucket List always gives us such great ideas for fun family things to do and places to visit.
Posted at 1:19 PM, May 16, 2022
Lori Thompson is a mom to eight sons, and she says, "It's not hard to be a fun mom."

Lori has put together a summer guide on her website featuring adventures, activities and fun locations throughout the state of Utah.

She joined us to talk about three spots you'll want to put on your summer bucket list!

1. Paul Bunyan's Wood Pile, located between Eureka and Nephi.
2. Belly of the Dragon, located on the way to Lake Powell near Kanab.
3. Devil's Slide, located in Morgan, Utah.

