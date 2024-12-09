3 Holiday drink recipes by Park City's own Alpine Distilling

Alpine Distilling is Park City's only locally owned and operated distillery. It was founded in 2016 by Rob and Sara Sergent.

They produce botanical spirits, including the internationally-recognized Alpine Elevated Gin and whiskies.

They also have Park City Social Aid & Pleasure Club on Park City's Historic Main Street, a cocktail bar and retail shop.

Sara joined us with holiday drink recipes:

Preserve Hot Chocolate

1 cup milk

2oz dark chocolate, chopped

1tsp orange zest

pinch salt

1oz preserve

Heat milk, chocolate, orange and salt over low heat while stirring. Make sure not to boil. Whisk until chocolate melts and is hot. Add preserve. Pour into mug and garnish with chocolate dipped orange.

Negreeni

In a rocks glass full of ice, pour

1.5 oz Alpine Elevated Gin

.5 oz Preserve Liqueur

.5 oz AngeVert Herbal Liqueur

Stir, and garnish with dehydrated orange. Enjoy the festive green during the holiday season.

Cinnamon Hot Toddy

1.5oz Lafayette Whiskey

.5oz lemon juice

.5oz cinnamon syrup

Top with hot water

Served in a hot glass, Garnish with cinnamon stick

This holiday season, Alpine has a variety of spirits and products that are sure to hit everyone on the list.

The Distiller's Box ($99) includes Alpine Distilling's award-winning Alpine Elevated Gin, Preserve Liqueur, AngeVert Herbal Liqueur, Persistent Vodka, and Spicy Lafayette Whiskey. Each item in this box showcases Alpine Distilling's commitment to quality, creativity, and sustainable practices—a true taste of Park City in every sip. The Distiller's Box is available exclusively at Alpine Distilling's retail locations.

Alpine is also releasing in limited quantities a Barre-Aged Mountain Blend Gin Liqeuer, which is a six year barrel-aged gin. By popular demand, Alpine is also doing a final release of the Mountain Moonshine, a product created early on in Alpine Distilling to pay respect to Founder and Whiskey distiller Rob Sergent's Kentucky Heritage. Alpine is also doing a limited release of the Aquavit Spirit created for Stein Ericksen Lodge that was featured at James Beard in September.

Outside of spirits, Alpine has some amazing stocking stuffers including a Gin Juniper Lavender Chocolate Bar created in collaboration with Ritual Chocolate, Barrel-aged Maple Syrup, custom chapstick, and hats, beanies, etc.

You can learn more at alpinedistilling.com and alpineparkcity. com and on Instagram @alpinedistilling and @alpineparkcity.

