3 Reasons to visit Cache Valley this fall

Kathy Schroder with Cache Valley Buzz joined us with three places to visit in Cache Valley this fall.

First, the Center Street Giant Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, September 28 is a free event with more than 100 vendors! There's a Family Scavenger and Childern's Pumpkin Decorating. Plus, there's a Pumpkin Pie-Eating Contest, sponsored by Crust Club. And, Utah Theater is showing "Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown" all day for FREE.

Second, the Cache Valley Straw Maze is now open in Richmond. You can explore more than an acre of the maze (with the Haunted Straw Mace opening in October). There's also a pumpkin patch, a giant slide, and a mechanical bull to ride. And, go hungry because there are food trucks there as well. Plan a trip back for the holidays because it becomes a Winter Christmas Maze later in the years.

And, you don't want to miss the canyons filled with vibrant fall foliage in Cache Valley. You can enjoy the turning leaves from Blacksmith Fork Canyon to Hardware Ranch and from Providence to Green Canyon. But, the jewel is Logan Canyon heading to Bear Lake. You can even stop at Beaver Creek Lodge in Logan Canyon to go horseback and ATV riding.

