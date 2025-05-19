3 Reasons why Tin Barrel Beverage Bar will elevate your event

Whether you're hosting a wedding or baby shower, or are having a wedding or reunion, Tin Barrel Beverage Bar always goes above and beyond to make it special.

They offer cocktails and mocktails, and now they offer something new — a "Bell Wall".

Here's how it works, when someone rings the bell on one side, a gloved hand comes out with the drink!

Owner DeAnn Erickson and her new partners, Rozanne and Dee Frank, say the wall is ideal for adding that special touch to a wedding, gender reveal, or really any party.

They say Tin Barrel Beverage Bar will elevate your event because of these three reasons:



Liability Coverage: They're licensed and insured, protecting you and your venue from potential issues. They're experts at responsible alcohol service. Stunning Presentation: Don't let a basic bar clash with your beautiful event! They design eye-catching setups and craft exquisite cocktails that compliment your thee. Stress-free event and dedicated VIP Service: Their VIP liaison ensures your most important guests (bride & groom, parents, etc.) receive personalized attention.

They mixed up some of their custom drinks that you can have at the Bell Wall.

Baby Boy (Ocean Breeze)

Rum (for cocktail)

1 oz of Blue Caracao

Lemonade

Baby Girl (Elderflower Paloma & Tonic)

Gin (for cocktail)

Splash of Elderflower tonic

Grapefruit Soda

Glitter!

You can learn more at Tinbarrelbeveragebar.com.

