3 Simple and delicious Halloween recipes by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson joined us with three Halloween treat recipes.

Gooey Frankenstein Crispy Rice Treats

These delightfully gooey and crunchy treats are a hit at any Halloween gathering. Children will love participating by creating their own Frankenstein faces on these tasty snacks.

Easy Halloween Caramel Apples

These delicious caramel apples are both festive and fun to eat, making them a perfect treat for kids and adults alike. After dipping the apples in caramel, let your creativity shine by decorating them with shavings or crumbles of your favorite Halloween candy or leftovers from trick-or-treating.

Candy Halloween Cookies

Cookies, chocolate and Halloween candy all in one – this recipe is the ultimate Halloween mashup. Start with ready-to-bake sugar cookies, add your favorite icing, and let the kids have fun topping them with their favorite Halloween candy.

Tina Murray, Public Affairs Manager, says Smith's is your one-stop-shop for all things Halloween from everything you need to make these treats to Halloween decorations and trick-or-treating candy too.

