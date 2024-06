Jim Santangelo from the Wine Academy of Utah always shares drink recipes that are simple to make and delicious too.

He joined us in studio with three recipes that will help cool you down this summer.

Ranch Water

Topo Chico / Tequila or Mezcal with lime

Vodka or Gin w/ Cucumber Mint from Rocky Mountain Mixers

**this is also good as a non-alcoholic beverage

Mason Jar Brown Derby | NA Whiskey

bourbon / rub red grapefruit juice / honey water

You can get more at wineacademyofutah.com.