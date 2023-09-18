Watch Now
3 Tips for Helping Your Kids Thrive Emotionally This School Year

Back-to-School Mindset for Kids & Teens
Kids have been back in school for about a month. Here's advice to help them be emotionally strong.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Sep 18, 2023
Most Utah kids have been back to school for about a month... how's it going for your child?

Motivational Speaker Michelle McCullough says it's not just about grades, it's also about emotional wellness and having the ability to be resilient when challenges come.

Michelle shared three tips for helping your kids thrive emotionally this school year:

1. Help them process the hard and focus on the good

2. Help them create a happy list

3. Help them think futuristically without anxiety

You can learn more at speakmichelle.com.

