3 Tips to Improve Happiness in Your Life and in the Lives of Your Kids

Elysia Butler, with The Hope Hero Foundation, says recently she has been asked over and over to help our kids create more happiness.

She says, "The awesome thing is that is exactly what I do in my coaching programs." So she joined us with three tips to improve happiness in your life and in the lives of your kids.

Surround yourself with people who help you to become the best version of yourself. Elysia says many kids and adults alike want to fit in. She says, "I don't want you to fit in. I want you to find where you belong and to be accepted for who you are." She continues, make sure that when you say "yes" to someone else, you aren't saying "no" to what is right for you. Do more of what makes you happy. Have fun and live your life with laughter and inspiration. As yourself, what are three things you've been wanting to do more of, but you haven't made a priority? Stop waiting for adventure and happiness to find you.. go and create these moments. Laugh out loud, dance awkwardly and take the chance. Create a positive purpose for why you are on social media and include a time allowance for it. The Harvard Happiness Study shows that those who go onto social media to interact and connect with individuals are happier than those who aimlessly scroll without purpose. Follow accounts and people who are uplifting and encouraging you to be your amazing self. Do not pick your phone up before you've stepped out of bed in the morning. Elysia says, "When you do this, you are inviting hundreds and possibly thousands of other people into your bed, your room, and your mind before you've even brushed your teeth." Instead, think of three things you are grateful for, give yourself a high five in the mirror and tell yourself you a rockstar!

You can get more information at: thehopeherofoundation.org.