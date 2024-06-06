Watch Now
The Place

Actions

3 Tire Tips for summer travel

Ken Garff
Get your tires checked at Ken Garff before that summer road trip.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jun 06, 2024

Summer is here and so many Utahns are taking road trips but when was the last time you checked your tire tread?

Jenny Hardman went to Ken Garff Honda Downtown to chat with Becky Hays, the service manager, about 3 tips you need before hitting the road.

1. Tire Pressure: You can find your tire pressure on the inside driver side door

2. Tire Tread: Make sure your tires are in good condition and you are rotating them from front to back with every oil change to help the tread last longer.

3. Tire Wear: Depending on how your tires are wearing down could mean you need to check your alignment.

Ken Garff Dealerships offer a free multi-point inspection and you can find more info at kengarff.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere