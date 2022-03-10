3 wellness routines you must do daily

When it comes to health and wellness, Stacey Shabtai, co-founder of BOTANIKA LIFE, suggest three things.

First, Stacey starts each morning with a big glass of water.

Second, she says you must make sleep a priority. Try to get 7-8 hours a night.

Lastly, you can take care of your body while also taking care of the Earth with clean, natural ingredients and sustainable packaging with her BOTANIKA LIFE products.

BOTANIKA LIFE products are formulated without:

Formaldehyde

Parabens

Phthalates

Synthetic Dyes

Sulfates

Propylene Glycol

Mineral Oil

Animal-Derived Ingredients

All products are vegan, gluten-free, natural and clean.

