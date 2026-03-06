37th Annual Art & Soup Charity Event is March 11-12 at Mountain America Expo Center

Art & Soup is the largest fundraising event for Community Nursing Services (CNS) charitable care, accounting for about 25 percent of annual charitable care funds.

It's March 11-12, 2026 at Mountain America Expo Center and features 60 artists who donate 35 percent of their art sales to the CNS Charitable Care Program.

20 local restaurants and caterers offer samples of soups, breads, and desserts as people stroll through the artwork.

There will be a variety of mediums, including oil, watercolor, mixed medium, jewelry, glass and ceramics.

Local musicians will also be providing live entertainment each day.

CNS is Utah's oldest nonprofit home health and hospice agency, serving Utah since 1928.

In addition to Home Health and Hospice, CNS services also include Immunizations, Home Medical Equipment, and Infusion Pharmacy

CNS offices are accessible to 93% of Utahns, spanning from Logan to St. George

The CNS Charitable Care Program provides low or no-cost health services to uninsured, underinsured, and low-income Utahns

Candida Benson, CNS Marketing & Communications says in 2025, CNS provided more than $1 million in charitable care to those in need throughout the state.

Chef Chris Holbrook, Salt Lake Culinary Education, is one of the chefs taking part.

This is the fourth straight year Salt Lake County Culinary Education has supported Art & Soup as a restaurant partner, donating 100 percent of the soup they sample at the event.

They teach Enthusiast classes as well as a 12-week accelerated professional chef program.

Chef Chris joined us with a soup he'll be offering at the event (see recipe below) and competing with in the Most Unique Soup category of the event's Soup Awards.

In addition to this soup, Salt Lake Culinary Education will also offer a Split Pea Soup during Art & Soup.

Michael Reeves, Director of Medicare at Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah says they are proud to support CNS's mission of helping Utahns with medical care and are a proud partner of the Art & Soup event.

The 37th Annual Art & Soup Charity Event is March 11-12, 2026 at Mountain America Expo Center (Hall 1 - south end of the Expo Center).

There are two sessions daily, 11am-2pm and 5pm-9pm.

Get ticket at cns-cares.org/art-and-soup and use code SAVE 10 to get 10 percent off any tickets purchased in advance.

Coconut Lemongrass Bisque With Charred Pineapple and Chili

Servings 4-6

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons oil

1 onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, julienne

1 yellow bell pepper, julienne

2 fresh tomatoes, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoon green curry paste

1 teaspoon yellow curry powder

1 can coconut milk

3 cup chicken stock

3 tablespoons ginger root, grated

2 lemongrass stalks, bottom part only, whole

4 kaffir lime leaves

1.5 pounds of skinless chicken thigh, cut into small pieces

1 lb. fresh pad Thai noodles

1/2 lime, zested and juiced

Garnish:

Charred Pineapple

Red Thai Chilis, finely minced

Chili oil, homemade or available at any Asian market

Cilantro leaves, as garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Heat the oil in a soup pot until hot, add the peppers and onions, sauté until starting to

brown.

2. Add curry paste, curry powder, tomatoes and garlic, sauté until fragrant, about 1 min.

3. Stir in the coconut milk, chicken stock, lemongrass, ginger, kaffir lime leaves and salt to

taste. Stir gently. Bring the soup to a boil.

4. Add chicken and noodles to soup, simmer for 15 minutes, until chicken is cooked

through.

5. Remove lemongrass and lime leaves from soup, add the lime juice and zest. Pour into

bowl. Garnish with a few pineapple chunks, Thai chilis, cilantro leaves and chili oil.