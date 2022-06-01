4 Reasons why you should schedule an A/C tune-up

When your house gets hot, it's an inconvenient time to be without cool comfort.

Mike Bentzien with Same Day Heating & Air, Plumbing & Electrical says booking preventative maintenance now makes sure your equipment is ready when you need it.

He joined us with four reasons why you should schedule your A/C tune-up now.

• Lower utility bills: Preventive maintenance reduces cooling costs by helping your equipment run more efficiently.

• Fewer unexpected breakdowns: Technicians can catch and repair developing issues in their early stages, helping to prevent cooling disruptions in the middle of summer.

• Extended equipment life span: When you invest in an HVAC system, you expect it to run smoothly for as long as possible. Maintenance extends your air conditioner's life span.

• Peace of mind: With regular service, you can rest assured that your equipment is running safely and efficiently. This lets you enjoy home comfort with no reservations.

