4 Reasons why you should schedule an A/C tune-up

SameDay Heating &amp; Air are teaming up for a giveaway to help someone keep their cool.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 15:54:18-04

When your house gets hot, it's an inconvenient time to be without cool comfort.

Mike Bentzien with Same Day Heating & Air, Plumbing & Electrical says booking preventative maintenance now makes sure your equipment is ready when you need it.

He joined us with four reasons why you should schedule your A/C tune-up now.

• Lower utility bills: Preventive maintenance reduces cooling costs by helping your equipment run more efficiently.

• Fewer unexpected breakdowns: Technicians can catch and repair developing issues in their early stages, helping to prevent cooling disruptions in the middle of summer.

• Extended equipment life span: When you invest in an HVAC system, you expect it to run smoothly for as long as possible. Maintenance extends your air conditioner's life span.

• Peace of mind: With regular service, you can rest assured that your equipment is running safely and efficiently. This lets you enjoy home comfort with no reservations.

Call Same Day now at 801-SAME-DAY to book your A/C tune-up or you can visit SameDayUtah.com.

Mike also told us that Same Day has a commitment to the community, and they love to give back whenever possible.

Same Day is teaming up with Fox 13 for a "Keep It Cool" Giveaway. You can nominate a deserving family or individual to get the gift of cool this summer. Click here for more information about the contest or to make a nomination.

