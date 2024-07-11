4 Simple tricks to add more fiber into meals (picky eater approved)

Are you or is someone in your house a picky eater? Chances are, fiber is one of the hardest things to work into the diet.

That's why Julie Balsamo, MS, RDN, joined us with four simple tricks to add more fiber into meals.

Incorporate Roasted Vegetables into Red Sauces: Drizzle vegetables such as tomatoes, zucchini, carrots, peppers, and onions with avocado oil, and roast at 425°F for 25-35 minutes or until tender. Blend 2-3 cups of these roasted vegetables into your red sauce for added flavor and fiber. Enhance Smoothies with Vegetables: Add 1/2 to 1 cup of frozen cauliflower rice or spinach to your fruit smoothies. Include Legumes in Ground Meat Dishes: Mix cooked lentils into ground meat recipes. 1/2 cup of cooked lentils provides nearly 8 grams of fiber! Opt for a Higher Fiber Pasta: Choose pasta made from chickpeas, lentils, or edamame for a higher fiber alternative to traditional pasta!

Julie says fiber is important for improved gut health, weight management, blood sugar control and even hormone balance.

The American Heart Association recommends consuming 25-30 grams of dietary fiber daily.

You can get more from Julie at nutritionbyjulie.net.