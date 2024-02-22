4 Steps to keeping the windows of your home sparkling clean

After the winter, your home's windows are probably dirty! But clean, sparkling windows year-round are only four steps away!

We talked with Zion Postelthwaite and Kandyn Young, high school students and owners of "Soapy Windows" for their pro tips.

It all starts with using vinegar to remove those hard water marks (because Utah does have a lot of hard water).

Next, use a microfiber towel or cloth to prevent scratching the windows.

Clean the area around the window and the window seal and tracks to bring out a better overall look.

Finally, clean the windows at least once every other month in order to keep them looking nice. Zion and Kandyn say if you do this final step sometimes all you need to clean the window is a dry microfiber cloth or towel even without any solution.

They'll be happy to do the work for you! You can call them at 385-227-4224, email soapywindows.co@gmail.com for follow them on Facebook: Soapy Windows.