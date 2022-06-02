4 Summer makeup trends you need to try

With each season comes new shades, new trends, and new looks!

Makeup Artist, Jocelyn Vallacalle, shared four simple trends that can give you that perfect summer look:

1. Colored eyeshadow

Any color from pastel to neon is on trend this summer. To incorporate this trend use a small fluffy brush and buff the shadow into the inner corner of your eyes.

2. “Sweaty” Skin

This trend is a two-product look. First, you want your cheek to look effortlessly dewy. Jocelyn's favorite product for this is the Iconic London Illuminator drops in the color "Blush".

Next product I she loves for the “sweaty” skin trend is a mattifying primer. You may think this is going against the dewy look but you want to make sure you have that gorgeous shine only in the right places.

Place a pea sized amount of the primer between your brows and slightly above, on your nostrils, and just to the sides of your nose.

3. Fluffy Brows

A minimal fluffy brow has been on trend for a while and it’s continuing strong this summer.

Jocelyn's favorite product for this look is Makeup by Mario - Master Hold Brow Gel. Use the side of the brush with shorter bristles to get a more laminated effect or the longer bristles to get a fuller brow.

4. Bold Lip

A bold lip is a beautiful statement year-round, especially red. For summer, however swapping out a dark red for a coral red is the move. Jocelyn recommends trying Dose of Colors in the color Coral crush!

To follow Jocelyn and see her makeup tutorials find her on Instagram @beautywithjocelyn.

