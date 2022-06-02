Watch
4 Summer makeup trends you need to try

Have you heard of the "sweaty skin" look? It's one of four summer makeup trends.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Jun 02, 2022
With each season comes new shades, new trends, and new looks!

Makeup Artist, Jocelyn Vallacalle, shared four simple trends that can give you that perfect summer look:

1. Colored eyeshadow

Any color from pastel to neon is on trend this summer. To incorporate this trend use a small fluffy brush and buff the shadow into the inner corner of your eyes.

2. “Sweaty” Skin

This trend is a two-product look. First, you want your cheek to look effortlessly dewy. Jocelyn's favorite product for this is the Iconic London Illuminator drops in the color "Blush".

Next product I she loves for the “sweaty” skin trend is a mattifying primer. You may think this is going against the dewy look but you want to make sure you have that gorgeous shine only in the right places.

Place a pea sized amount of the primer between your brows and slightly above, on your nostrils, and just to the sides of your nose.

3. Fluffy Brows

A minimal fluffy brow has been on trend for a while and it’s continuing strong this summer.

Jocelyn's favorite product for this look is Makeup by Mario - Master Hold Brow Gel. Use the side of the brush with shorter bristles to get a more laminated effect or the longer bristles to get a fuller brow.

4. Bold Lip

A bold lip is a beautiful statement year-round, especially red. For summer, however swapping out a dark red for a coral red is the move. Jocelyn recommends trying Dose of Colors in the color Coral crush!

To follow Jocelyn and see her makeup tutorials find her on Instagram @beautywithjocelyn.

