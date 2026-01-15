4 Winter tips for property owners with We Win Injury Law

Even though there's not a ton of snow on the ground yet, there's still a danger with freezing temperatures.

We got winter tips for property owners from Tyler T. Todd with We Win Injury Law:

TIP #1 Monitor melt-freeze cycles, not just active snowfall: Property owners should re-inspect walking surfaces in the early morning and evening, not just after storms, and re-treat as needed.

TIP #2 Pay attention to "low traffic" areas that still invite use: Secondary entrances, delivery paths, parking lot edges, and shortcut routes are frequently ignored during winter maintenance. These areas still create liability if they appear accessible or are regularly used by tenants, customers, or guests.

TIP #3 Control roof runoff and downspouts that drain onto walkways: Downspouts that discharge near pedestrian areas should be extended or redirected during winter months to prevent recurring ice hazards.

TIP #4 Address uneven surfaces before inter makes them dangerous: Minor cracks, lifted concrete, or worn stair edges become substantially more hazardous when covered by snow or ice. What might be a trivial defect in summer can become a hidden trip hazard in winter. Pre-winter inspections and repairs reduce this compounded risk.

