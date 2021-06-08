40 million adults in the United States experience anxiety disorders, and they all have one thing in common

Approximately 40 million adults in the United States experience anxiety disorders.

While there are many types of anxiety disorders, Rob Wesemann, Executive Director of NAMI Utah, says they all have one thing in common: persistent excessive fear or worry in situations that are not threatening.

Wesemann joined us in studio to talk more about mental health and the You Are Not Alone initiative in partnership with Fox 13.

He says symptoms of anxiety disorders can be emotional and physical. There are several types of anxiety disorders including generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, panic attacks, and phobias.

NAMI Utah offers free support groups and education for anyone impacted by mental health conditions throughout Utah – including those with mental health conditions and their family members or loved ones.

If you or someone you love is in need of suicide prevention support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org or you can also text TALK to 741741.

For more information please visit namiut.org.