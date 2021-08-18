Riverton Chevy is celebrating their years in business with their 4th Annual Riverton Chevy Car Show and a 99th Birthday Celebration

Friday, August 20th, bring the whole family to check out Muscle cars and modern cars plus enjoy Food Trucks and Drinks. You can even enter your own vehicle!

The car show will be emceed by Local Car Show Celebrity Host, JC Hackett.

Awards given out in these categories:

People's Choice

Dealer's Choice

Best GM Car/Truck

Best Non GM Car/Truck

Best Vehicle older than 1960

Best vehicle newer than 1960

Winners will win T-Shirts, plaques, trophies, and a car detail kit.

Car show is from 5-8 PM and if you'd like to enter your own car arrive by 4 PM.

Riverton Chevy

11100 S Jordan Gateway

South Jordan, UT

For more information go to Riverton Chevy