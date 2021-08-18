Riverton Chevy is celebrating their years in business with their 4th Annual Riverton Chevy Car Show and a 99th Birthday Celebration
Friday, August 20th, bring the whole family to check out Muscle cars and modern cars plus enjoy Food Trucks and Drinks. You can even enter your own vehicle!
The car show will be emceed by Local Car Show Celebrity Host, JC Hackett.
Awards given out in these categories:
People's Choice
Dealer's Choice
Best GM Car/Truck
Best Non GM Car/Truck
Best Vehicle older than 1960
Best vehicle newer than 1960
Winners will win T-Shirts, plaques, trophies, and a car detail kit.
Car show is from 5-8 PM and if you'd like to enter your own car arrive by 4 PM.
Riverton Chevy
11100 S Jordan Gateway
South Jordan, UT
For more information go to Riverton Chevy