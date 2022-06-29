4th of July Family Fun with Fox 13

The Gateway is having a 4th of July celebration from 5 to 10pm on Monday, July 4. There will be food, music, games, face painting and contests all day long with fireworks at 10pm. Click here for more information.

Head to Murray Park for Murray Fun Days on Monday, July 4. Starting at 6am with a Sunrise Service, there will be activities all day including a parade, entertainment, concerts and fireworks until 11pm. Click here for more information.

This is the Place Heritage Park is having its Liberty Days celebration starting at 10am on Monday, July 4. This is an old-fashioned festival that features a candy cannon, a watermelon-eating contest and more. Click here for more information.

Sandy City is celebrating on the 4th with a 14-hour-long party near the Shops at South Towne. Starting at 7:45 in the morning there will be a flag raising ceremony, 5k, parade, music food and more until 10pm. Click here for more information.

Park City is having a parade on the 4th of July starting at 11am. Following the parade, guests are encouraged to stick around and have lunch at one of the yummy Main Street eateries. Click here for more information.

Brighton is having a 4th of July breakfast with burritos, milk, juice and coffee followed by a parade. This is happening from 8 to 11:30am at the resort. Click here for more information.

St. George's celebration will take part at Town Square starting at 6:30 in the morning on the 4th and continuing all day with food, music, a carnival, parade, games and more. Click here for more information.

Kaysville and Fruit Heights are teaming up to celebrate on the 4th of July. They're having a fun run, parade, music and fireworks and the fun goes all day long. Click here for more information.

