4th of July recipes with 5 ingredients or less

4th of July Recipes: Blueberry Caprese Skewers, Lightened Elote Street Corn Salad & 5-Ingredient Cobbler
Here are three recipes with 5 ingredients or less by registered dietitian Ashley Hawk.
4th of July appetizers with 5 ingredients or less
4th of July Sides
Many know Ashley Hawk as a mom influencer and lifestyle expert often seen on TV sharing fun, family-friendly health tips.

While she loves making a good kidcuterie board, her advice comes with serious credentials—Ashley is a registered dietitian with a master's in nutritional science and the author of How Healthy Happens for New Moms.

As a mom of two, she knows the juggle is real, and she's made it her mission to help other busy families live well by finding the best products, recipes, and feel-good solutions that make healthy living feel less like a chore—and a lot more doable.

Ashley joined us with three recipes for 4th of July sides that each have five ingredients or less.

Blueberry Caprese Skewers

  • Fresh mozzarella balls
  • Blueberries
  • Fresh basil leaves
  • Strawberries or watermelon (optional, for extra color)
  • Balsamic vinaigrette (for dipping)

Elote Street Corn Salad

  • Grilled corn kernels
  • Greek yogurt
  • Taco seasoning
  • Cotija cheese
  • Fresh cilantro (optional)

5-Ingredient Berry Cobbler

  • Mixed fresh or frozen berries (e.g., blueberries, strawberries, raspberries)
  • Sugar
  • All-purpose flour
  • Butter
  • Baking powder

You can learn more at AshleyHawkRD.com or @AshleyHawkrd.

