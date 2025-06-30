4th of July recipes with 5 ingredients or less

Many know Ashley Hawk as a mom influencer and lifestyle expert often seen on TV sharing fun, family-friendly health tips.
While she loves making a good kidcuterie board, her advice comes with serious credentials—Ashley is a registered dietitian with a master's in nutritional science and the author of How Healthy Happens for New Moms.
As a mom of two, she knows the juggle is real, and she's made it her mission to help other busy families live well by finding the best products, recipes, and feel-good solutions that make healthy living feel less like a chore—and a lot more doable.
Ashley joined us with three recipes for 4th of July sides that each have five ingredients or less.
Blueberry Caprese Skewers
- Fresh mozzarella balls
- Blueberries
- Fresh basil leaves
- Strawberries or watermelon (optional, for extra color)
- Balsamic vinaigrette (for dipping)
Elote Street Corn Salad
- Grilled corn kernels
- Greek yogurt
- Taco seasoning
- Cotija cheese
- Fresh cilantro (optional)
5-Ingredient Berry Cobbler
- Mixed fresh or frozen berries (e.g., blueberries, strawberries, raspberries)
- Sugar
- All-purpose flour
- Butter
- Baking powder
You can learn more at AshleyHawkRD.com or @AshleyHawkrd.