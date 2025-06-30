4th of July recipes with 5 ingredients or less

Many know Ashley Hawk as a mom influencer and lifestyle expert often seen on TV sharing fun, family-friendly health tips.

While she loves making a good kidcuterie board, her advice comes with serious credentials—Ashley is a registered dietitian with a master's in nutritional science and the author of How Healthy Happens for New Moms.

As a mom of two, she knows the juggle is real, and she's made it her mission to help other busy families live well by finding the best products, recipes, and feel-good solutions that make healthy living feel less like a chore—and a lot more doable.

Ashley joined us with three recipes for 4th of July sides that each have five ingredients or less.

Blueberry Caprese Skewers



Fresh mozzarella balls

Blueberries

Fresh basil leaves

Strawberries or watermelon (optional, for extra color)

Balsamic vinaigrette (for dipping)

Elote Street Corn Salad



Grilled corn kernels

Greek yogurt

Taco seasoning

Cotija cheese

Fresh cilantro (optional)

5-Ingredient Berry Cobbler



Mixed fresh or frozen berries (e.g., blueberries, strawberries, raspberries)

Sugar

All-purpose flour

Butter

Baking powder

You can learn more at AshleyHawkRD.com or @AshleyHawkrd.