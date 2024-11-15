5 Areas to De-clutter Before the Holidays

Justin Jensen is a master "de-clutterer, and his business is all about helping others get organized as well.

Here are five areas to declutter before the holidays.

1. Streamline Holiday Decorations. Sort your decorations and throw out broken or outdated items. Keep only the items that bring you joy and donate the rest.

2. Declutter Living Room & Gathering Spaces. Clear surfaces, organize equipment and maintain a cozy atmosphere. Pro tip: use baskets for easy toy, book and magazine clean-up.

3. Sort Through Kids' Toys. Discard or donate outgrown toys to make space for new ones. The Jensens say it's important to teach kids the joy of giving during this process.

4. Tidy Kitchen & Pantry. Discard expired products and items you just don't use to make room for holiday cooking essentials.

5. Prepare Guest Room & Closet. Clear space for guest belongings, and add fresh bedding to create a welcoming, clutter-free area for guests.

You can have them help you, just visit clutterb.com for more information.