5 Great Back to School Products

As you're shopping to get kids ready to go back to school, Dawn McCarthy, Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner joined us with five great products to put on your list.

Smile Direct Club’s doctor-directed clear aligners straighten teeth in about 4-6 months. There are two types of clear aligners - 22-hour-wear aligners and Nighttime Aligners. Every Smile Journey starts with two options: impressions of the teeth at-home, or 3D scans at a local SmileShop or Partner Network location that offers aligners. They run about 60% less than braces and roughly half (46%) of teens say they aren’t confident in their smile. Start the school year off right-Go to https://smiledirectclub.com/clear-aligners/

Azuna Fresh – Azuna is a plant-based, tea tree oil gel available in multiple scents that neutralizes surrounding mildew, bacteria, fungus to eliminate odors at their source from a room, garage, dorm room, boat, gym locker and more. It works in your fridge to extend the life of fresh food products. It doesn’t mask a bad scent; it removes the root cause from the area. Proudly made here here in the U.S. and comes in reusable containers. https://azunafresh.com/

KRAM Nutrition makes healthy, on-the-go pb&j’s that will fuel your body with protein and minerals. KRAM sandwiches are high in protein and use only organic peanuts, all-fruit jellys and natural sweeteners. These prepackaged pb&j’s are great for school lunches, a snack before your kids’ sports practice or just a meal on-the-go. You can find KRAM in your local Sprouts, Erewhon or Central Market grocery stores or on their website and Amazon. https://kramnutrition.com/

Pinzon Compression Packing Cubes- Say goodbye to all your travel woes! Pinzon packing cubes from Amazon organize your belongings within a suitcase, or backpack for tidy storage and packing for Back to School or travel. AN EXCLUSIVE, INNOVATIVE DESIGN - Combines the benefits of both, travel cubes & compression sacks, helps squash everything down to save space. So go ahead and take those extra clothes with you-it will all fit. https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Brand-Compression-Expandable-Organizers/dp/B09LCWBGTX?th=1

EcoRoots- was founded to empower people by making it easy and convenient to reduce their impact. They aim to eliminate as much plastic as possible from our products and operations, and our shipment packaging is plastic-free and recyclable. All their beauty and skincare products are vegan, cruelty free and handmade in small batches in Arizona. The laundry detergent sheets are the perfect gift to use daily or send off with your kids to college and be sure to check out the deodorant and Shampoo & Conditioner bars. https://ecoroots.us/

