5 Halloween Houses that are worth the drive to see

Lori Thompson knows the coolest places to see, especially at Halloween time. She joined us with five of her favorite Halloween houses in 2024.

HAUNTED MANSION 5097 Lake Terrace Ave., South Jordan HARRY POTTER HOUSE 4674 Bayview Drive, South Jordan INSIDE OUT HOUSE 10976 Paddle Board Way, South Jordan WILLY WONKA HOUSE 5038 W. Beach Comber Way, South Jordan STRANGER THINGS HOUSE 5087 Lake Terrace Ave, South Jordan

