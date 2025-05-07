5-Minute Meal Ideas That Work!

May is beautiful—but busy. With school events, graduation prep, and shifting schedules, it's easy for meals (and our gut health) to take a backseat.

Holistic Gut Health Nutritionist, Emilie Davis, says the key to staying energized and feeling good is quick meals that nourish the gut and stabilize blood sugar—all in under 5 minutes.

She joined us with some of her favorites:



Gut-Loving Chicken Wraps – use rotisserie chicken, leafy greens, fermented pickles, and avocado in a gluten-free wrap.

Mason Jar Salads – layer with pre-chopped veggies, quinoa, protein, and a zesty lemon-olive oil vinaigrette.

No-Cook Yogurt Bowls – full-fat Greek yogurt with berries, chia seeds, hemp hearts, and a drizzle of honey or nut butter.

Emily says theses are perfect for lunchboxes, on-the-go breakfasts, or post-grad party recovery meals.

A gut-healthy diet incorporates fiber, including veggies and whole grains, as well as probiotic foods like yogurt, kefir and fermented veggies as well as quality protein such as chicken beans and eggs.

These three support gut bacteria, keep blood sugar stable, and help you feel full and focused.

Emilie helps clients personalize their nutrition and you can contact her at wholeessentialsnutrition.com.