5 Must-Have Fall Products Under $50 for Every Member of the Family

Dawn McCarthy, a Beauty and Lifestyle Advisor with Dawn's Corner has been on the hunt for the best new must-have items for fall.

She joined us with her top 5 for $50 or less.

Dirty Cookie-Halloween DIY Cookies Shot Decorating Kit & Stuffed Cookie Assortment- No baking! Just decorate, sip, bite & enjoy with loved ones. Halloween DIY Cookie Shot Decorating Kit – Pumpkin carvings and cookie shot decorating; can it be more Halloween-y? Includes a half a dozen kit includes: 2 Chocolate chips; 2 Double chocolate; 1 Churro; 1 Red velvet; and, 6 Edible Halloween decorations, sprinkles, and chocolate wafers! Stuffed Cookie Assortment - Stuffed, gooey, and oh so satisfying. Bite into these cookies to unleash a sweet avalanche of flavors and brighten up your and your loved one's day. Each half dozen assortment includes 3.5 oz cookies of your selection. https://www.thedirtycookieoc.com/

Skinni Bean- Cacao Vitality, is an all natural caffeine boost to help power up your mornings, by adding to your Keto Brew coffee, fruit smoothies, even as a hot chocolate by adding to plant milk. 100% vegan, USDA & Kosher certified ingredients, manufactured in California, Skinni Bean has just released this trending cacao mushroom powder! Enhance your active lifestyle, improve overall health and live with vitality! Receive one free portable blender with your purchase along with a recipe booklet at https://skinnibean.com/ order today while this introductory offer lasts!

Parchie watch: Available in ten fun colors, the Parchie watch is a classic 32mm aluminum dive watch that helps make time-telling easy and fun! Each watch is adjustable and features different colored hands that correspond with the hours and minutes: 32mm aluminum case, Oversized crown, apanese quartz movement, Adjustable nylon strap and Water-resistant up to 30m. https://parchiepal.com/

Wondercide's Ready-to-Use Flea & Tick Spray for Yard + Garden

A preventative and a treatment, this plant-based pest repellent kills hundreds of common pests: Mosquitoes, ants, fleas, ticks, roaches, flies, scorpions, gnats and more without harming pollinators. It's also pet, family and eco-friendly. Check it out at https://www.wondercide.com/

Wondercide Flea & Tick Spray for Pets + Home with Natural Essential Oils

This flea-and-tick killer and repellent for dogs and cats is powered by natural essential oils in lemongrass, rosemary, lavender and cedarwood and effectively kills the full life cycle of fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes. Starting at $12.99, available in 4 oz, 16 oz, 32 oz and 128 oz. at https://www.wondercide.com/

Bluestone Oil Slick is the perfect accessory for on the go! This beautiful clutch changes colors in the sunlight. Includes a detachable chain which allows for an easy carry along or remove for a more sophisticated look. Fabric lined interior with 3 size pockets. https://www.bluestonesunshields.com/

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.

