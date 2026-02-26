5 Products you'll love in 2026

Dawn McCarthy, Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner, joined us with five products you will love this spring. And, there's something for every member of your family.
- Goldtoe Signature Collection Socks. These have comfort and style with reinforced toes and moisture control technology. You will also find modern patters and colors available.
- Big Sky Mints. These mints come in 13 unique flavors and are sugar-free, vegan and contain no artificial flavors or colors.
- NuvoH20 CitraCharge Dishwasher Cleaner Packs. This is a dishwasher cleaner that naturally prevents and removes hard water buildup.
- OoMee. These are delicious drinks that are marine plant-based to help naturally curb cravings and help you feel full longer.
- Old Trapper Beef Jerky. This is the second-largest beef jerky brand in the world and comes in a variety of flavors like Old Fashioned, Teriyaki, Peppered and Hot & Spicy for your high quality, high protein snacking.
For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com.