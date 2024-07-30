5 Steps to get any area of your home organized

Holli Tharp says being organized has always been her "passion". So, she turned her natural organizational talents into a business, "The Wright Way to Organize".

Holli joined us with a five-step program to get any area of your home neat and tidy, from the garage to the closets to the pantry.

She joined us in studio with something we all have - that pesky junk drawer. Holli says her program even works to get it organized.

Dump it! Move it out of the space. Categorize it! Make piles of like items so you can see what doesn't belong. Purge it! Figure out what stays and what goes. Contain it! Use bins to separate and make it easier to keep it organized. Share it! This is an important step because Holli says you deserve credit for what you've done and to help you with accountability.

You can learn more at TheWrightWaytoOrganize.com or email Holli@TheWrightWaytoOrganize.com for a FREE printable to help you remember these five steps.