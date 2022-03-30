Watch
5 ways to your best and healthiest lashes

You can have longer, thicker lashes in these simple steps.
Posted at 2:08 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 16:08:40-04

We all want longer more full eyelashes and there is a way you can get them!

Kimber Jaynes, Founder, Borboleta Beauty shared with us the five things you need to do to achieve your best and healthiest lashes.

1. Lash serum

2. Cleansing with lash bath dive a little into how to clean

3. Lash extensions (I will explain how to achieve and keep the integrity of your natural lashes)

4. Lash Lifts same as extensions how to achieve and keep the integrity

5. How to properly remove your makeup so you do not damage your lashes

For more information or to purchase products go to borboletabeauty.com

