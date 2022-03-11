50 Artists and 20 Restaurants are taking part in this year's Art & Soup

Community Nursing Services (CNS) provides compassionate Home Health and Hospice care to patients and families who have experienced illness or injury; all in the comfort of their own home.

Their annual fundraiser, Art & Soup, supports patients who can't afford to pay for care.

Art & Soup is March 16 and 17 at the Salt Palace, Room 155. There are two sessions, Lunch is served from 11am to 2pm and then dinner is served from 5pm to 9pm.

20 different restaurants donate samples of soup and desserts so guests can dine while shopping for art.

The art on display is from 50 different artists. You can buy the art, and then the artists will generously donate 35 percent of the sales to CNS.

You can learn more by visiting: cns-cares.org.

