$6,000 donated to Utah non-profit helping the hungry

Food insecurity has been a longtime issue in communities across the country and in Utah.

Due to inflation and higher fuel prices, the need to provide food for individuals and families has grown tremendously over the last several months.

"We started the year helping 40-50 families … by the fall we were seeing 80 families a day coming in," said Captain James Combs with The Salvation Army Salt Lake City Corps.

Security Service Federal Credit Union and The Salvation Army Salt Lake City Corps partnered with FOX13 to help collect food for Utah individuals and families this holiday season.

"We can cover their groceries, so they can keep their house and still feed their family," Captain Combs said.

The 'Feed It Forward' campaign provided an opportunity for the Utah community to come together.

All food and monetary donations collected throughout the campaign were donated to The Salvation Army SLC food pantry to provide meals to individuals and families in need in the Utah area.

This year, the campaign raised more than $6000 for the Salvation Army SLC food pantry. The funds will be used to purchase food for those in need this holiday season.

"We appreciate what you're doing to help the families in need in our communities," said Ben Wiseman, Senior Vice President, Member Service-Mountain West Region during a check presentation.

For every $1 donated, approximately 3.5lbs of food will be purchased to support families and individuals in need of food.

"We'll definitely make that go a long way," Captain Combs said.