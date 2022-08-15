6 Service dogs will be given to veterans every year

The owners of Big Hearted Breeders and Mountain Dog Resort are teaming up to help veterans suffering from PTSD.

Heather Gibson breeds mini golden retrievers and sean Knudsen trains dogs.

Together they will be training and donating six dogs a year to Utah veterans. Sean is also inviting all veterans to come to his dog training classes free of charge with dogs they already own.

Mini golden retrievers are generally about 30 to 45 pounds and look like a golden retriever, but they do have some poodle and spaniel in them as well.

They have great temperaments which make them good candidates for service work.

If you'd like to apply for one of the dogs please go to: mountaindogresort.com/veteran-service-dogs.