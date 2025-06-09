7 Newly-crowned "Miss Amazing" queens are getting ready to represent Utah this summer

Seven newly-crowned "Utah Miss Amazing" queens are getting ready to represent our state in Nationals.

Miss Amazing Queens are disability advocates and community leaders who are dedicated to making the world a better place.

They were crowned at the Amplify event this spring, and each took part in an interview, passion presentation and evening gown categories.

This July, more than 150 Miss Amazing Queens from 35 different chapters will meet each other in Chicago to make connections, share resources, and celebrate their achievements.

The Utah Miss Amazing organization is run entirely by donations and volunteers.

For more information please visit: missamazing.org/chapters/UT

