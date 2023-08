Back to school can come with anxiety for parents and students.

Stacee Worthen, a school counselor consultant with Jordan School District, offered 7 tips for back-to-school success.

1. Establish a Routine

2. Practice Good Habits

3. Encourage Open Communication

4. Limit Screen Time

5. Foster a Growth Mindset

6. Practice Mindfulness and Stress-Relief Techniques

7. Be an Example

She says your students' school counselor should be able to provide further advice.