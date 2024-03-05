Watch Now
The Place

Actions

7 ways to prevent hair tangles

Here are ways to keep your hair from getting all tangled!
No one likes getting tangles in their hair and knowing why they happen and how to prevent them can help.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 15:30:55-05

No one likes getting tangles in their hair and knowing why they happen and how to prevent them can help.

Jennifer Johnson from Pro Do Blow Dry Bar, joined us with 7 ways to prevent tangles:

  1. Wear hair up at night
  2. Use a silk pillowcase
  3. Brush daily-start at the ends
  4. Oil through the ends every morning 
  5. Use Leave in conditioner when it’s wet
  6. Don’t brush when it’s wet
  7. Trim at least every 10 weeks

BE GENTLE when removing tangles:

  1. Use your fingers to separate
  2. Starting from the bottom
  3. Use a good brush

Pro Do Blow Dry Bar has locations in Lehi, South Jordan & Draper. Follow them on on Instagram and find more information at prodoblowdrybar.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere