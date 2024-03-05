7 ways to prevent hair tangles

No one likes getting tangles in their hair and knowing why they happen and how to prevent them can help.

Jennifer Johnson from Pro Do Blow Dry Bar, joined us with 7 ways to prevent tangles:



Wear hair up at night Use a silk pillowcase Brush daily-start at the ends Oil through the ends every morning Use Leave in conditioner when it’s wet Don’t brush when it’s wet Trim at least every 10 weeks

BE GENTLE when removing tangles:

Use your fingers to separate Starting from the bottom Use a good brush

Pro Do Blow Dry Bar has locations in Lehi, South Jordan & Draper. Follow them on on Instagram and find more information at prodoblowdrybar.com.