7 ways to prevent hair tangles

No one likes getting tangles in their hair and knowing why they happen and how to prevent them can help.
Jennifer Johnson from Pro Do Blow Dry Bar, joined us with 7 ways to prevent tangles:
- Wear hair up at night
- Use a silk pillowcase
- Brush daily-start at the ends
- Oil through the ends every morning
- Use Leave in conditioner when it’s wet
- Don’t brush when it’s wet
- Trim at least every 10 weeks
BE GENTLE when removing tangles:
- Use your fingers to separate
- Starting from the bottom
- Use a good brush
Pro Do Blow Dry Bar has locations in Lehi, South Jordan & Draper. Follow them on on Instagram and find more information at prodoblowdrybar.com.