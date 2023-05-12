8 Reasons why Rad Power Bikes May be Right for You

Morgan took a Rad Power Bike for a spin Friday, and talked with Ali Conder from the company who told her eight reasons why Rad is for everyone.

There are so many options! There are fat tire ebikes for rugged natuer trails, cargo ebikes for hauling heavy loads, sleek city commuters, folding ebikes that fit into SUVs, electric tricycles for people who need a little more balance, and utility bikes that do a little bit of everything. You can personalize your ride! Rad has a full line-up of accessories that let you customize your ebike for whatever it is you want to do, whether that's loading up on groceries, riding with kids, or taking your dog across town in their own personal pet trailer. Rad ebikes are great for family rides! They're a great addition to active families and those looking to be more active. A lot of the local customers use Rad ebikes to take their kids hiking or camping - or even just to the park. They're versatile enough for just about anything. Rad ebikes are great for school pick-ups! The RadWagon can carry up to two kids, so a lot of families use theirs to avoid the long school pick up line and Rad even makes an accessory that will protect your kids from the weather on rainy days. They won't break the bank! A lot of ebike companies charge thousands and thousands of dollars but Rad's direct-to-consumer business lets them cut out the middleman and pass the savings on to riders. Rad also had flexible financing options for folks on a budget. They also save you money! Think about how much the average family spends on gas. Now imagine how much you'd save if you could tackle more trips with an ebike. That's before you consider parking fees or auto insurance. Some families use their ebike as their second car. You can try before you buy! You can take a free test ride at the RadRetail location in Sugar House. You can try as many models as you'd like, and there are specialists on site who can help you zero in on the best one for you. We have great customer support@ You can take your ebike to the RadRetail location to get it serviced, or their product support team can help you troubleshoot any issues from the comfort of your home.

To learn more please visit: Radpowerbikes.com.