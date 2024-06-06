Watch Now
80th Anniversary of D-Day and how you can support WWII Veterans

Posted at 1:40 PM, Jun 06, 2024

June 6, 2024 marks the 80th Anniversary of D-Day and to commemorate the day, Veteran-owned and operated brand, Born Primitive, is giving back.

Born Primitive is a lifestyle and high-performance apparel brand made for athletes of all sizes and skill levels.

Born Primitive Founder/CEO and former U.S. Navy Lt., Bear Handlon joined Jenny Hardman to chat about the launch of their D-Day Edition Savage 1 shoe.

100% of the D-Day Edition Savage 1 profits up to $50K will be donated to the Best Defense Foundation to help fund the return of 60 WWII Veterans to Normandy, France for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day where they will be celebrated and recognized for their heroism and sacrifice. 

In addition to launching the D-Day Edition Savage 1, Born Primitive has made 500 exclusive Collector's Editions.

Here's what's inside: 

  • Package comes in a wood crate, hand crafted by transitioning Special Operations Veterans 
  • 1 pair of D-Day Edition Savage 1's
  • Glass-corked bottle with Sand from Omaha Beach in Normandy, France.
  • 80th Anniversary D-Day Commemorative Coin
  • General Dwight D. Eisenhower Order of the Day
  • All packaged in a custom printed ammo can with serial number. 

More than half of the staff at Born Primitive are former military/first responders and/or spouses of military/first responders/veterans and Born Primitive's charitable donations to date = $1.6 million dollars!
To shop for the cause go to bornprimitive.com.

