A 10-year-old from South Ogden is a Children's Miracle Network 2025 Champion!

A 10-year-old girl from South Ogden is a Children's Miracle Network 2025 Champion!

Kendalyn was born with complete intestinal failure and has never been able to eat food in the traditional sense and faces chronic pancreatitis and lung diseases.

She stays frequently at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital and thanks to support from Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Kendalyn receives therapies like acupuncture and massages, and participates in Art Therapy, helping her manage her pain and express herself creatively.

With her service dog Reggie by her side, Kendalyn continues to defy expectations and embraces life’s joys.

You have the opportunity to help patients like Kendalyn from July 9-July 6, 2025, by donating to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Campaign.

For the 38th straight year, all U.S. Walmart stores and Sam's Club locations, you can donate at check-out. You can even round up your purchase on Walmart.com and the Walmart app, or donate online at HelpKidsLiveBetter.com.

According to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the campaign has helped raise more than $1 billion to help change children’s health and change their future.