A 13-year-old Utah student is one of the country's top "Young Scientists"

A 13-year-old student from Utah has been named one of the country's top young scientists!

The 3M Young Scientist Challenge showcases how science is critical to driving progress and delivering sustainable solutions.

To enter, students in grades 5-8 had to submit a short video explaining an original idea using science to help solve an everyday problem and improve the world around them.

Kethan Reddy, a student at Challenger School in Sandy, submitted a video with his ideas of cleaning up oceans and lakes.

He says it's all about how much material is needed to clean up plastics in the world's water.

Kethan hopes to continue working on his idea and plans compete again in the competition.

To learn more please visit: YoungScientistLab.com.

