A baby boutique that has customers over the moon

Searching for your next baby shower gift? Look no further than Over the Moon in Bountiful.

FOX13's Morgan Saxton takes you inside this baby boutique to show you around and speaks with the owner of the shop about her inspiration behind it.

They offer high quality traditional clothing, accessories, toys, books, and products that are timeless classics.

According to Store Owner Tamara England, "Our toys don't have batteries, our books are classics, and the clothing can be passed down for generations not only because of the quality, but also because of the design."

Over The Moon carries many European lines, as well as sought-after American brands.

The store is located on historic Main Street in Bountiful, Utah which is part of a redeveloped area to resemble a little street in Paris.

Shop online today!

