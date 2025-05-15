A backpack is all you need for a weeklong vacation on the beach

Fashion Coach Dani Slaugh says you don't need to pack more than a backpack for a weeklong vacation.

It all starts with the sandals. Dani says, "Nothing is worse than having a blister or aching feet on the second day of vacation because you didn't take care of them on your first day of vacation."

They will be your one and only pair of shoes, so they have to be comfortable, water-friendly, and versatile enough to wear day and night.

Then, Dani says plan 5-10 pieces that coordinate with your sandals of choice:

3 swimsuits

2 sundresses

2 pairs of shorts and 3 tops that all work with the shorts.

Wrap skirt that works with one or more of the tops and one of the swimsuits.

A single pair of socks in case your feet get cold on the plane.

Packable sun hat and/or baseball cap.

Add minimal make-up, sunscreen and hair products to the bag. Dani recommends waterproof mascara, Elf's charming stick of color for lips, cheeks and eyelids, Sun Bum's tinted sunscreen and shampoo and conditioner. She also recommends throwing in Not Your Mother's Mousse and itty bitty hair ties for braiding.

Dani also shared a pro stylist tip: zip-lock bags are your friend for any liquids or items that are wet once traveling.

Add a sand-free towel and light-weight beach bag.

You can learn more from Dani at stylebydani.com and on Instagram @stylebydanithegirl.

