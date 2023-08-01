A beloved author is turning to Kickstarter to fund his next novel

Jason Wright is known for his novels including "The Christmas Jars" and "Even the Dog Knows" among many others.

His newest book is titled "Scar Dakota" and it's a little bit about his own life and his 7th grade year which Wright calls "one of his hardest".

In the book, the main character comes in as "the new kid" in the middle of a school year in January in Highland, Utah.

He has a story, a secret and a mysterious scar on his cheek.

Wright says it's a book that teenagers and parents alike will enjoy.

And, he's doing something new to publish it. He's turning to Kickstarter.

Wright says he didn't want to wait 18 months or longer for a publisher to get it out to the public. And, he says his publisher wanted to change things about his story, which he wouldn't do.

You can learn more about the fundraising and the book at scardakota.com and jasonfwright.com.