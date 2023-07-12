A beloved downtown restaurant is entering a new era

Beloved downtown restaurant Bambara is entering a new era.

The restaurant recently went through a full renovation and debuted a newly designed interior within the Kimpton Hotel Salt Lake City.

Executive Chef Patrick LeBeau also did a menu re-haul and he joined us with some of the new options.

He says his philosophy when creating menus and recipes is to "let the ingredients speak for themselves and to not over-complicate the food".

Chef LeBeau says he strives to find the best products, using what's in season and local to the region.

Some of the new small plate dishes at Bambara include:

Grilled Watermelon Salad with heirloom tomatoes, basil marinated feta and pine nuts

Celery Root Carpaccio, with black garlic bagna cauda, puffed quinoa, radicchio, and smoked sea salt

Prosciutto Beignets with pear compote, arugula, and snow white cheddar

Some of the new entrees at Bambara include:

Scallops a la Plancha served with a sweet corn puree, tomato salad and chorizo vinaigrette

Thyme Roasted Chicken served with gigante beans, summer squash escabeche, swiss chard and chicken jus

Whole Roasted Branzino served with fregola sarda, smoked tomato jam, and garlic green beans, and the showpiece item

Bison Wellington, served with mushroom duxelles, prosciutto, and puff pastry.

Bambara will also feature a robust wine list and cellar, with an additional variety of craft beers, and seasonal cocktails and mocktails.

For more information please visit bambara-slc.com.