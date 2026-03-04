Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
The Place

Actions

A brand new production by Disney On Ice is skating into Salt Lake City

Disney On Ice Presents Let's Dance
(The Place Advertiser) - Join an epic party with music, high energy and audience interaction at the all-new Disney On Ice Presents Let's Dance!
Disney On Ice Presents Let's Dance
Posted

Join an epic party with music, high energy and audience interaction at the all-new Disney On Ice Presents Let's Dance!

It's skating into Salt Lake City for the very first time March 5-8, 2026.

The all-star cast includes fan-favorite stories from "Frozen 2", "Wish", "The Lion King", "The Little Mermaid" and "Moana".

Plus, Mickey, Minnie Donald and Goofy are the DJ's remixing Disney tunes all night long!

The Shows are:
Thursday, March 5 @7:00 PM   
Friday, March 6  @7:00 PM                                      
Saturday, March 7 @11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM
Sunday, March 8 @11:00 AM & 3:00 PM

For more information and to get tickets visit disneyonice.com.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE