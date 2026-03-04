A brand new production by Disney On Ice is skating into Salt Lake City

Join an epic party with music, high energy and audience interaction at the all-new Disney On Ice Presents Let's Dance!

It's skating into Salt Lake City for the very first time March 5-8, 2026.

The all-star cast includes fan-favorite stories from "Frozen 2", "Wish", "The Lion King", "The Little Mermaid" and "Moana".

Plus, Mickey, Minnie Donald and Goofy are the DJ's remixing Disney tunes all night long!

The Shows are:

Thursday, March 5 @7:00 PM

Friday, March 6 @7:00 PM

Saturday, March 7 @11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 8 @11:00 AM & 3:00 PM

For more information and to get tickets visit disneyonice.com.