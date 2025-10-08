A breast cancer diagnosis leads a Utah mom on a fertility journey

Utah mom Lisa Tecklenburg was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was only 35 years old.

Because of her diagnosis, she embarked on a fertility journey that allowed her to start a family after completing her treatment.

Today Lisa has a two-and-a-half year-old daughter.

Not only that, Lisa also competed in an Ironman after her treatment.

Lisa now volunteers for the American Cancer Society, and shares her story to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection and prevention.

In Utah, it is estimated that 2,290 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2025.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the US, after skin cancer. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime in the US.

Regular screening can catch cancer early, when it may be easier to treat.

American Cancer Society breast cancer guidelines recommend women at average risk begin regular screening mammograms at age 45, and as early as age 40 if they choose.

All women should talk to their doctor about their risk and the best time to start screening.

Factors such as family history, genetics and lifestyle choices can influence when screening should start and how often someone should get screened.

In 2025, the American Cancer Society is celebrating 40 years of turning breast cancer awareness into action to save lives.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah will take place on Saturday, October 11 at America First Field, a new location, providing a supportive community for Salt Lake City breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, supporters and families alike.

Registration for the walk is open, and the event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. at American First Field with the walk beginning at 10:00 a.m. For more information or to register your team, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/saltlakecityut.

