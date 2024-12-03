A BYU student is the youngest winner on a non-child focused Food Network competition

Anya Fazulyanov is a BYU freshman and also has a bakery -- plus she was just named the winner of the "Christmas Cookie Challenge".

She's the youngest contestant ever in a non-child focused program on the Food Network.

The contest pitted cookie bakers from across the country against one another in tests of baking knowledge, creativity and the taste of their cookies.

Along with the title of champion, Anya got $10,000, $500 in Ghirardelli chocolate and a $500 Visa gift card.

Anya told us she might go on future baking shows on Food Network as well.

You can order from her at anyascookies.com, or get her recipes there as well.