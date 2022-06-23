A cave rescue captivated the world during this week in history

During this week in history, what started as a fun excursion turned into a nightmare underground.

It was June 23, 2018 when a youth soccer coach took his team to explore a cave in Thailand.

Monsoon rains hit while they were inside, trapping them for more than two weeks.

They survived by drinking fresh water that dripped into the cave.

The boys and their coach were finally rescued in July. They all survived, but one of their rescuers did not make it out alive.

The search and rescue captivated the world for weeks.

