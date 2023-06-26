A celebrity couple ties the knot in Utah because this is where they fell in love

A celebrity couple chose Utah as the place to get married, because this is where they first fell in love.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, Tyler Barnhardt and Adriana Schaps said their "I dos" at Siempre, in Salt Lake County's beautiful Corner Canyon.

Siempre is perched up on the foothills and has breathtaking views and brilliant sunsets which creates the perfect venue for weddings just like this one.

You probably know the groom, Tyler, as the beloved star of the hit series 13 Reasons Why.

Adri is also an actress, and was paying in a Utah production of Mamma Mia when she met Tyler and they fell in love.

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon officiated the ceremony and there were 130 of the couples family members and friends in attendance.

Siempre was transformed into a pink paradise for the wedding — the flowers, bridesmaid dresses, candles, signage, and lighting all evoked a sense of romance and elegance.

Guests feasted on steak, salmon, and a beautiful, three-tiered chocolate mocha and caramel cake decorated with gold and pink flowers.

